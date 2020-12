BRENNEN, William

BRENNAN, William G.



William G. Brennan, 91 years old; born on August 11, 1929, passed on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents George and Annastasia Brennan and siblings. Wife Margaret A. Brennan and great-grandson Everett Lipps.



Survived by daughter Teresa Jay (Brian), daughters Mary Jay, Elizabeth Lipps (Sam), and Amanda Lewis (Chris).



Great-grandchildren Jamari Mansfield, Olivia, Samuel, Caiden Lipps, Gavin and Ellie Lewis. William donated his body to Wright State University. Memorial mass will be planned in 2021. Donations can be sent to: The ALS Association



Tennessee Chapter, P.O. Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204-0244 Or American Lung Association of Ohio,7560 McEwen Rd.,



Dayton, Ohio 45459.