BRENNAN, Robert John "Bob"



Age 63, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on December 15, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1959, the son of John "Lefty" and Madlyn (Riehle) Brennan. Bob was the founder and owner of Brenco and Eagle Line Tools. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252 on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10:00 AM until Mass at 11:30 PM. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nuxhall Foundation or the Help-A-Student Education Fund. Full obituary can be read at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

