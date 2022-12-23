journal-news logo
X

BRENNAN, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BRENNAN, Robert John "Bob"

Age 63, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on December 15, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1959, the son of John "Lefty" and Madlyn (Riehle) Brennan. Bob was the founder and owner of Brenco and Eagle Line Tools. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45252 on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10:00 AM until Mass at 11:30 PM. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nuxhall Foundation or the Help-A-Student Education Fund. Full obituary can be read at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
HORN, Charles
3
Daiuto, Irene
4
BRYANT, Barbara
5
Castator, Deborah
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top