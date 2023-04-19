Brennan, Donald George



BRENNAN, Donald George, devoted husband and father, passed away Saturday April 15, 2023 at the age of 97. He was born July 18, 1925 in Minot, North Dakota to parents Stephan and Susan (Hauser) Brennan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Burks). Don is survived by his two sisters, Dolores Jaeger of Columbus and Anna Mae (John) Brown of Enon. He has three children, Donald (Patricia) of Reading PA, Melony (Paul) Andras of Enon, and Diane (David) Hildebrand of Zanesville: seven grandchildren, Richard (Nicole) Brennan, Paul Brennan, Jesse (Amber) Hildebrand, Mathew Hildebrand, Michal Andras, Jill Andras, Lisa (Elliott) Moser: and 13 great grandchildren. He grew up in different areas of the country, from the farm on the North Dakota plain to a south Texas border town, to within the shadow of Mt. Rainier in Seattle. He enlisted in the in the US Army Signal Corps and was proud of his service as a technician in the South Pacific, witnessing the atomic bomb testing of Operation Sandstone at Enewetak Atoll while aboard ship. He married Joan in 1949 and they started family life in Springfield where they took roots and stayed. He passed along his love of family and of the outdoors to his children. He loved camping with family and fishing, especially for the elusive musky. He was skilled at building or repairing anything mechanical or electrical. He retired after many years from Speco-Kelsey Hayes. Along with his wife Joan, they then continued to travel the country in their motorhome visiting the National Parks and relatives he had not seen in many years. His funeral service will be held on Friday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Elijah Puthoff officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

