BRELSFORD,



Bruce Hamilton



71, of Williamsburg, passed away on February 2, 2022.



Bruce received his Bachelor's in Education from Ashland College, Master of Education from the College of William and Mary and later received a certificate in Leadership from Harvard Graduate School of Education.



Bruce spent over 40 years in the Williamsburg/James City County School system as a teacher and in administration before retiring as Principal of Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School. He was a life-long learner and always embraced exploring new hobbies and adventures. He most recently returned from traveling throughout Italy. He was an award-winning photographer, wine enthusiast, rare book collector, martial artist, and fencer. Bruce remained active in the community. He served on the Council for Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and always helped mentor individuals in the community.



Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin A. and Lillian M. (Urban) Brelsford and brother, Colin C. Brelsford. He is survived by his daughters, Jillian (Sean) Dalton and Carey



(Clifford) Clow; brother Allen (Patricia) Brelsford; and grandchildren, Carsan Dalton, Neal "Ned" Edwin Dalton, Clifford "Tripp" Clow and Grant Clow.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. A private service and burial for family will be held on Feb. 10th at 1:00PM.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bruce's name to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 7479 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188.

