BREED, Kerry A.



Age 63, Centerville, OH, passed away March 17, 2020, from leiomyosarcoma, a very rare uterine cancer. Kerry was a



loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband John, son Ryan, her



parents Ashton and Christie Shoop, and her sisters Kimberly and Kristin. Kerry spent her childhood in Massachusetts. She graduated from Russell Sage College with a BSN degree in nursing and entered the United States Air Force. She later earned an MBA degree from the University of Nebraska, after their son Ryan was born. Kerry, who retired as a colonel, was proud of her 26 years of military service and was the past Commander of the 445th Aeromedical Squadron, WPAFB. She also served the community as a school nurse with the Dayton Pubic Schools. Kerry loved life and especially enjoyed the beauty nature offers up in plants, flowers and trees. After



retiring from the Air Force Reserves and Dayton Public Schools, Kerry pursued becoming a Master Gardener volunteer. She loved to be outside with her plants. She also enjoyed summers in northern Michigan, loved hiking and visiting many national parks. She has many fond memories of the trips to see many of the national parks with good friends. She was very thankful after completing a six-month course of chemotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York, that she and John got to go on a trip of a lifetime to the Baltics. With close friends who had spent two years planning the trip, they visited many countries and were able to spend time at a quaint house in Norway that seemed right out of a fairytale. Services will be at the Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH, July 17 at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Kerry asked for donations to be made to the American Veterans Heritage Center, Inc., Grotto Project, P.O. Box 1366, Fairborn, OH 45324 or the Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

