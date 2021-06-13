BRAZIE, Lawrence Duane "Larry"



Lawrence Duane Brazie "Larry" left us on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the age of 83 after a long and fulfilling life. Visitation with the family will be held 10AM, Saturday, June 19, at Westminster Presbyterian at 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton, OH 45402. Memorial Service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Larry's name to the AVOW Hospice in Naples, FL, or the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



