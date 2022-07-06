BRAUN, Paul C. "Bud"



Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Paul was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 22, 1931, to Paul W. and Erma Braun. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry and Robert Braun, and his beloved wife of 59 years, Marjorie Braun. After his Army service in a combat tank unit attached to the 24th Infantry division in Korea, Bud became a pipefitter by trade and was employed by Beckett Paper Company and then by Avon Products until his retirement. Bud and Margie spent many years entertaining friends and family at their home, and at their mobile home at Beaver Creek on Lake Cumberland. His legacy of faith, friendship, and family will continue in the lives of all he knew and touched. Paul is survived by his children, Michael (Dale) Braun and Sharon (Bob) Benzing; his grandchildren, Erin (Steve) Strunk, Andrew Braun, Daniel (Brandi) French, Joshua Braun, Mark (Kelly) Braun and Joseph (Kristen) Braun; his great-grandchildren, Katie, Libby, Allie, Steven, Corbin, Charlie, McKenna, Isaac, Maggie, Murdoch, Ryan, Layneand Fleetwood; a dear aunt, Bettie Braun; and his special brothers and sisters-in-law. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to YoungLife Camp Scholarship Fund of Nicholas County West, Virginiac/o PO Box 703, #WVA 50, Summersville, WV 26651 or First Baptist Church of Hamilton, OH. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

