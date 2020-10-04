BRAUN, Michael It is with profound sadness that the family of Mike Braun announce his passing on Tuesday, September 22nd, at the age of 82. He leaves to mourn, his daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law, Tommy; his sisters, Joan, Margie and Julie; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; his parents, Frank and Margaret Braun; his brother, Frankie; 2 brothers-in-law and 4 nephews. Cremation has taken place. No services. Arrangements entrusted by Cremation Society of Virginia.

