BRATTON, Julia A. Julia A. Bratton, age 73, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born June 9, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. She went from the girl next door to girlfriend to wife of 56 years. Her love will be missed. Thanks to a special person, her late mom, Rose, for making me take Julia out. Julia leaves behind a loving husband, David Bratton, Sr.; son, David Bratton, Jr., late son, Robert K. Bratton; grandson, Jordan Bratton; brother, Pat Hurst; sisters, Sue and Sandy Jo; brother-in-law, Barry Bratton; aunt, Pat; and cousins. She also leaves many friends from her 30 years as a beautician at Julie Beauty Shop in Vandalia. Alzheimer's robbed her mind and body for the last two years. Thanks to Spring Hills Singing Woods for taking care of Julia in the last 30 days of her beautiful life. Julia will be missed by all that knew her. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton where the funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

