Bratton, Clare

Bratton (Albrecht), Clare



Clare Bratton, age 96, of Dayton passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was born in Covington, KY on February 10, 1928 to the late Ray and Agnes (nee:Schmidt) Albrecht.



Clare worked for Ohio Bell during the later years of her high school education up through her having her first child. She married the love of her life, Thomas Bratton, on September 16, 1950. Clare and Thomas went on to have three daughters and their permanent home in Dayton. Clare was a fervent Bingo player who played at numerous venues throughout Dayton.



Aside from her loving parents, Clare is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 58 years, Thomas Bratton; her brother, Ray Albrecht and sister-in-law, Shirley Albrecht; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Mary Ann Long.



She is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Rollie) Puterbaugh, Donna (Jim) Ater, and Judy (Mike) McDonald; four grandchildren, Dr. Lindsay Florkey (Joe), Chad McDonald, (Stephanie), Amy (Tym) Vandermosten,Tracey Ater-Schlater (Sean); four great grandchildren, Haylee Florkey, Trent McDonald, Emma Vandermosten, Darcy Schlater; her cousin, Betty Ann Dietz. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.



Memorial service will be take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the start of service at 10:00AM. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery next to her husband, Thomas.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Bethany Lutheran Village , especially Jana, Stephanie, Tobias, Graham, Jonathan and Parker.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clare's name may be made to Bethany Lutheran Village.



