It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ray Thomas Brashear who left us peacefully the morning of March 19, 2025, at the age of 88. Ray was born December 31, 1936, in Irvine, Kentucky. He served in the Air Force and then went on to be a Health Physics Supervisor at the Mound for many years. After retiring from the Mound, he worked at the Fernald Site. He retired in the 90's to spend more time playing golf and with his grandchildren and family. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly A. Brashear (Paul Hannen); his grandchildren: Amanda Marshall (Austin Marshall), Adam Hannen (Mary Hannen), Emily Cupp (Robert Cupp), Samantha Shearer (Clinton Jones), Molly Shearer (Brady Wolf); his great grandchildren: Lyle, Jonah, Aiden, Sawyer, Austin, Ryder, and Avery. He is preceded in death by his children, Ray Leslie Brashear and Kathy Jo Shearer; his granddaughter, Erica Nicole Deters; his siblings: Ralph Brashear, Martha Cary, Bobby (Robert) Brashear, and Mary Brashear. Ray had a love for spending time with his family, golf, cards, and storytelling. He treated everyone equally and always offered a helping hand to anyone in need. His stories, honesty, and laughter will be missed.



Please join us at Red Brick Social Room, 407 High St., Waynesville, OH 45068, on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 26 p.m., to celebrate his life.



In lieu of flowers please donate to The Foodbank of Dayton.



