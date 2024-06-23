Brant, Ruth

Brant (Crawford), Ruth



Ruth was born October 20, 1927 in Cumberland, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Herman Brant. She was an executive secretary returning to school at the University of Dayton earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Allied Professions. She became a substitute teacher for various high schools. Ruth loved traveling, golf, horses, shopping, and playing cards. She was a member of the Middleton Christ Care group. She leaves numerous family and friends to cherish her memory. There will be a Memorial service on June 26 at 2:00 pm at Living Water Lutheran Church: 667 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.; Centerville Ohio.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com