Dewey Warren Branson, age 74, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Dewey was born in Whitesburg, KY. on November 28, 1948 to Crawford and Viola (Holbrook) Branson. He moved to Ohio at age 5 with his family and graduated from Franklin High School with the class of 1967. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lisa (Gorsuch) Branson and his three children, Jim (Carry) and Rick (Becky) Branson of Carlisle and Missy (Chip) Powell of Franklin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Zack, Jake, Grace and Jesse Branson and Laila and Branson Powell, along with great granddaughter, Audrey Branson. Dewey is also survived by his siblings, Crawford Jr., (Marilyn) and Betty (Elmer) Evans both of Franklin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dewey retired from General Motors after 32 years and also is a retiree of the Franklin City Schools with 14 years of service. Dewey attended Pennyroyal Baptist Church in Franklin. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #257 in Germantown and AMVETS Post #120 in Franklin. Dewey loved sports, especially the UK Wildcats Basketball and The Ohio State Buckeyes Football Teams. He particpated in softball, bowling, cycling and golf but his greatest passion was his grandchildren. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday August 13, 2023 from 5-8pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. The Funeral Service will be 2pm Monday August 14, 2023 at the funeral home with Rev. Scot Gorsuch and Pastor Josh Clifford officiating with burial in Springboro Cemetery.



