BRANNICK,



Nancy Ann Brown



Nancy Ann Brown Brannick was born May 10th, 1930, in Galion, OH. After being a four time cancer survivor, Nancy succumbed to the disease and transitioned home on November 28, 2022, where she could be at peace and rest with the Lord.



Nancy was born to Kenneth and Martha (Manning) Murphy in Galion, attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, OH., and ultimately graduated in 1970 from Wittenberg with a teaching degree. Nancy began teaching in 1950 in Crawford County at Holmes-Liberty School, and has still remained in touch with several of her students. Nancy met Eugene C. Brown, "Sonny", the love of her life, at Baldwin Wallace. They were married on April 12, 1953, in Galion, OH. Nancy briefly retired from teaching to join Gene while he was stationed in the Coast Guard. Nancy and Sonny then returned to Ohio and lived in Springfield for the remainder of their lives together. Nancy returned to teaching at Possum School in 1977, where she taught Science. Nancy always felt blessed to be able to teach and enjoyed the many students whose lives she touched. During her years at Possum she received the Governor's Award for "Excellence in Teaching Science" in 7th and 8th grade classes. As Springfield Tennis Patrons, Nancy and Gene both supported Chris, Julie, and Amy's involvement in the YMCA Howard Dredge Tennis Program. Gene passed away in 1988, just short of 35 years of marriage. Nancy navigated a "new life" after Gene died. She joined the Springfield YMCA, and spent over 30 years participating in water aerobics, swimming, and even tap dancing through the Silver Sneakers Program. Nancy was active at High Street Methodist Church for over 40 years, and originated the "Cookie Walk" there. She eventually joined Northridge United Methodist Church. Nancy experienced a lot of history as it unfolded in the 92 years she lived, from being born during the depression, to living through WWII, the 911 attack, and the current political circumstances in which we find ourselves today. In 1995 Nancy married William Brannick. Nancy and Bill enjoyed 7 years together traveling, building a new home together in Springfield, and spending springs together in Florida. Unfortunately, Bill passed away in 2002.



Nancy leaves behind her three children Chris (Kim) Brown, Julie Brown, and Amy (Jerry) Robbins and three stepsons, Douglas (Joyce) Brannick, Gary Brannick, and Jeff (Theresia) Brannick. In addition, Nancy had 7 grandchildren: Matthew (Kimberly) Brown, Amanda (Matthew) Sherrill, Daniel (Jacqueline) Brown, Lindsay (Kyle) Ferguson, Hillary (Tyler) Paulsen, Seth (Kelsey) Stahl, and Grant Stahl. Nancy leaves 11 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and their spouses. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers James R. Murphy and Kenneth (Ted) Murphy, her husband Eugene C. Brown, her husband William R. Brannick, and many beloved aunts and uncles.



Arrangements will be handled by Littleton and Rue Funeral Home with the memorial service being held at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to The William R. Brannick Memorial Fund at The Springfield Foundation, Northridge United Methodist Church, or Day City Hospice.

