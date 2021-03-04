BRANNAN, Kathleen E.



Age 69, born June 19th, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, left us to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28th, 2021. Kathleen was



preceded in death by her father, Richard Owens and mother Jane Beverley. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Ted J. Brannan; sons, Randy, Richard and Matthew Bostwick. Kathleen is also survived by brothers, Micheal and Robert Owens. She was also survived by grandchildren, Ian, Bella,



Cadence, Xavier, Lilah and Ella, all of which held a special place in her heart. The wife, mother, grandmother and just overall person will be greatly missed. We all love you so much. Memorial Services will be held from 12:30pm-1:30pm, March 6th, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Family will greet friends from 11:30am-12:30pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

