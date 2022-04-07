BRANDT, Joan

BRANDT (nee Acton), Joan A.



Age 95 of New Carlisle, Ohio. Most recently of StoryPoint of Troy, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City, Ohio. Joan was born September 25, 1926, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Robert L. and Aileen (Hilliard) Acton. She is preceded in death by her



parents and beloved husband Richard. She is survived by three sons: Brad (Nancy), Ben



(Debra) and Rick (Debra); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; siblings: Jerry (Ann)



Acton, Larry (Louise) Acton and Sharon Cica. Joan moved to Ohio after the start of WWII. She attended Patterson Co-Op High School. She fell in love with Richard Brandt, and they married on December 4, 1946. Joan attended Wittenburg



University in pursuit of a Fine Arts Degree. Joan was employed with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during WWII. Joan loved art, antiquing, traveling, anything strawberry flavored, the color purple and loved beautiful sunsets. Most of all, she



cherished spending time with her family more importantly her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. She also enjoyed shopping, collecting many things but most importantly hats, she always had one on. One of Joan's favorite times was when she took her children on vacation



adventures because she was known as the "Road Runner" for always being on the go. She was very active in the community, she was a member of The First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle, the Charity Women's Group and in The Daughters of the American Revolution. Over the years, Joan developed many friendships while residing at the StoryPoint



Independent Living Care Center/Assisted Living and at SpringMeade Health Center with many other residents as well as staff. She cherished those relationships and they blossomed as time went on. She thrived in the friendly and welcoming living environment the facilities had as well as staying



involved with many activities they offered. The family would like to thank the staff at StoryPoint of Troy, SpringMeade Health Center and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County for their loving and compassionate care for Joan. Private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to



Ohio's Hospice of Miami County by visiting their website at www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org and donating online or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.



