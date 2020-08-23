BRANDON, Doris Doris Brandon, age 99, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born April 24, 1921, in Middletown, OH, to Lee and Ada (Thatcher) Duvall. Doris was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church and was an American Red Cross Volunteer and Volunteer at Middletown Regional Hospital and Atrium Medical Center for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Dean Brandon; daughter-in-law, Jodie Brandon and six siblings. Doris is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Anderson; sons, David Brandon and Tim Brandon; son-in-law, George Pinson; five grandchildren, Dean, Kyle, Brandon, Lindsay and Bryan; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be 12 pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

