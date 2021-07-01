journal-news logo
X

BRANDON, Cathy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRANDON, Cathy Sue

43, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born April 29, 1978, to Ronnie Miller and Natalie

Brandon. Cathy is survived by her sister, Charo Gregory who she had an inseparable relationship with. The two would spend their days creating

memories together as only

sisters could. Cathy was affectionately named after her Aunt Katherine Brandon and the two shared a loving relationship. Cathy leaves behind her

children, Mahdaja Henry, Kadisha Brandon and Andre

Brandon; grandchildren, Mahdi Lawson, Madison

Muhammad, Ki'Lynn Brandon and Kiren Brandon; her loving pet dogs, Pink and Zues and her special friend, Timmothy Eberhart. Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Miller; grandmother, Alice Brandon and close friend, Shay

Collins. Visitation is Saturday, July 2, 2021, from 12 noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. If desired, memorial flowers and condolences can be offered at www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top