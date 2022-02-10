BRANDENSTEIN,



Donna L.



87, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Friday, February 4, 2022, at Hospice of



Dayton.



Donna was born in Ada, Ohio, on June 9, 1934, the daughter of Anson and Hazel Kessler. She was a 1952 graduate of Phillipsburg High School where she was active in 4-H and was valedictorian of her class. She also graduated from Miami Jacobs Business College. Donna was a homemaker and a longtime member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellerton. She enjoyed traveling and



annual trips to Norris Lake, but her true love was spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Brandenstein; children, David (Debra) Brandenstein of Miamisburg and Diane (Brent) Ward of Hermitage, PA; grandchildren, Dea (Branden) Stanley, Devon (Danny) Eiler, Amy (Dan) Ott, and Brandon Ward (Marissa Works); great-grandchildren, Duke and Dre Eiler, Londyn and Luna Stanley; sibling, Dale (Julia) Kessler.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 – 5 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 5 PM with Joe Meredith officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com