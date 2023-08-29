BRANDENBURG, WILLIAM OMER "BILL"



BRANDENBURG, William Omer "Bill", age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born August 18, 1945 in Owsley, Kentucky to Hazel and Omer Brandenburg. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict and attended local Veterans meetings regularly. He retired from Graphic Packaging and was a member of FOE 528 and Moose 501 for many years until his health prevented him from attending. He loved his dogs like they were his children, Bella, Sadie (RIP) and Haus. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to all the aides, nurses and doctors who cared for him all these years, and especially Joe. Preceding him in death were his parents, Hazel and Omer Brandenburg; his wife of 55 years, Toni Brandenburg (Conger), and all four of his siblings, Linda Mulligan, Frances Hembree, Bud Brandenburg and Eddie Brandenburg. He is survived by his children, Ronda Smith, Rana (Kenneth) Hatton, and Ruth (Garrett) Robinson of Middletown; and Shawn Matthews of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Matthew Wright, Ryan and Josh Smith, Terrah (Mark) Jordan, Shelby and Morgan Robinson, Lora and Marilyn Matthews, Krystal Hatton, Marina (Jahmi) Calhaun and Patrick (Sam) McKinney; 21 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Whether you knew him as Mr. Bill, Uncle Bill, Papaw Bill or Dad, he left an impression with all who loved and knew him. Visitation will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Reed, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at Deerfield Cemetery in Union Township. Military Honors will be by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



