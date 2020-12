BRANDENBURG, Virginia L.



Age 92 formerly of Miami Twp./Dayton passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Graveside services will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton.