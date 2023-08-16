Brandenburg, Sidney



Sidney A. Brandenburg, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was born to the late Charles and Daisy (McIntosh) Brandenburg on January 20, 1926 in Lee County, Kentucky. He was a loving husband, father, and papaw. Sidney was a U.S. Navy veteran having served his country honorably for four years during WWII. He and Lois (Combs) Brandenburg were married for 74 years when she passed in 2020. He was employed at Armco as a crane operator for forty-one years when he retired in 1988. Sidney really enjoyed boating, he was at Norris Lake as often as he could get there. He like to garden, and really enjoyed woodworking. He was a very hardworking and prideful man. Sidney is survived by his children; Sidney Lee Milby, Rainell (Howard) Monk, Joy Brewer, Scott (Linda) Brandenburg, fourteen grandchildren; Amy, Randy, Jeff, Renee, Leslie, Wesley, Joel, Nick, Johnny, Ryan, Josh, Jennifer, Toby, and Todd, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and special nephew; Wayne Knapp who spent countless hours by his uncle's side talking with him and taking Sidney out to eat. Wayne was a constant companion and friend. He was preceded in death by his wife; Lois, son; Jeff (Brenda) Brandenburg, brothers; Eugene, Charles, Woodrow, Howard Brandenburg, sisters; Pearl Brown, Carrie Edwards, Virginia Allen, Oma Knapp, son-in-law; Bob Brewer, and great-granddaughter; Jasmine Figgins. Services will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.  12:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at noon with Rev. Matthew Hinkle officiating. Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the family.





