Brandenburg, Charles D.



Charles D. Brandenburg, 81 of Miamisburg received his wings on October 15, 2024. God saw you were getting tired and your job here on earth was done. Dale was a loving husband of 59 years to his wife Janet who passed away in 2021. He was a loving father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He loved family gatherings and was a master of the grill. Summertime was his favorite season. He always grew a large garden and loved to can vegetables with his wife Janet. They both loved to work in the yard with their flowers. They received the Miamisburg City Beautiful Award several times. Your family and friends will miss you and carry you close in their hearts. Watch over us from Heaven. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on October 24, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439. Funeral service will be officiated at 12:00 pm following the visitation. Charles will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com