Branam, Hannah Isabella



BRANAM, HANNAH ISABELLA, 28, of Springfield, came into this world a beautiful chubby cheeked girl with a head full of curly hair on February 15, 1996. She was a gentle soul with a kind and generous heart, sometimes misunderstood by those around her. Equally as empathetic as she was sympathetic, she often put others before herself. Her smile and laugh were infectious, she loved to be goofy and tried to enjoy life despite her own heartache and loss. She dreamed of a simple life with the love of her family and friends, and one day starting her own family. She had a special place in her heart for both children and animals. She was heartbroken at the loss of her beloved Moxie and found comfort with her adopted feline family. She sadly lost her "one," her soulmate, Mark Neer of Rockford, Ohio last year on May 14th. Despite her despair, she strove to find comfort and happiness through God, family and nature. She cut to the front of line passing peacefully in her sleep due to an underlying medical condition on April 22, 2024. She leaves behind her mother, Aubrey (Kody) Stiles and father, Jimmie (Erin) Branam; brother and sister, Mason and Raonaid Branam, as well as bonus siblings; grandparents, Nan and Alan Stiles; great-grandmother, Ruth Stiles; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Hannah's great-grandfather, Donald Stiles, recently passed away on March 23, 2024. I like to think that he was there to greet her with his daughter, and Hannah's cherished aunt, Karen Pietrzyk, who passed away on June 13, 2009. In turn, Hannah was there to meet her grandmother, Barbara Asebrook, who passed away shortly after her on April 27, 2024. She was also preceded in death by her great grandparents, James and Isabella Geddes of Greenock, Scotland. I would love for those of you who are able to make it to write a small note or word about a good memory of Hannah, as I would like them interred with her. I want to surround her with as much love as I can. Note paper and a box will be available after you sign the registry at her funeral. If you are unable able to make it, please send any messages or photos you may like to be included to astiles7731@gmail.com. She would also have liked to open her service to friends and family of Mark Neer, June 5, 1988 - May 14, 2023. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 1660 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio on Saturday May 4, 2024 (she'd get a kick out of May the 4th be with you) from 10am to 12pm. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm in the funeral home with the internment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hannah's name to Live Like Roo, www.livelikeroo.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com