BRAMLAGE, Gloria

BRAMLAGE (Bowen),



Gloria Anne



Age 86 of Union, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Gloria worked for over 42 years as a Legal Secretary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Union and past president of the Ladies League of Union. She enjoyed cake decorating, cross stitching, traveling, going to the casino and eating out. She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Charles "Chuck" Bramlage, son: Mark Bramlage, daughter: Melissa "Missy" (George) Sutton, daughter-in-law: Kim Bramlage, her precious grandchildren who were the light of her life: Logan and Connor Bramlage, Haley and Kayla Sutton, sister: Margaret Grimaud, special aunt: Georgia Flannery, many special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and granddogs. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ray E. and Ada L. (Sproles) Bowen, brother-in-law: Jim Grimaud and dear friend: Joan Harper. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Dan Kincer and Rev. Jeff Seekins officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the First Baptist Church of Union. To view the service for Gloria and to leave an online condolence, please visit



