BRAME, Dorothy

BRAME (Hudson),



Dorothy Ann



Age 86, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2021. She was born October 30, 1934, in Dayton, OH, to Mary (Bryson) Rogan. Dorothy graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1952, retired from WPAFB, and was a faithful member of The Tabernacle



Baptist Church for 45 years. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Michael (Michelle) Sr., Russell and Christopher Brame; one daughter, Lisa Brame; four grandchildren, Michael (Jaton) Jr., Matthew, Mark (Whitney), James Brame, and Donica Merriman. Memorial Service will be held at The



Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway, Dayton, Ohio 45402, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11:00. Family will receive guests starting at 10:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangement entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home.

