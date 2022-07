BRALEY, James R.



69, passed away June 21, 2022, in Inverness, FL. Son of the late William J. and Barbara Braley, beloved husband of Paula J. Braley, and father to James M. H. Braley. Jim was born in Tampa, FL, and attended the University of Florida. He worked for Reynolds & Reynolds for 25 years in Dayton, OH, as well as Standard Register in Dayton, and the Crown Equipment Corporation in New Bremen, Ohio.