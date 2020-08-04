BRAKE, Patricia

BRAKE (Houck), Patricia Ann "Pat" Patricia Ann "Pat" Houck Brake, age 82, of Marysville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. An educator for 30 years, she taught Home Economics at Fairbanks High School. As the school's FHA advisor, her students won several state awards and held state-level offices. During her teaching career, she was very active with 4-H and was a highly sought-after clothing judge for county fairs and The Ohio State Fair. A skilled seamstress, she created and fabricated clothing for herself and her family throughout her lifetime. She mentored these life skills to scores of students, other home economics teachers and family members. She will be remembered for her knowledge in fashion and style, practicality, and perfection in her art. She was a 1956 graduate of Union Local High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in home economics education from The Ohio State University. She formerly served as president of the OSU board of home economics. She also was a Fairbanks representative for several years to the Ohio Education Association. Pat was a member of Milford Center United Methodist Church where she was active with several committees and church functions. With a love for horses, she and her husband, Dick, were longtime members of United States Trotting Association (USTA) and enjoyed raising and racing Standardbreds. Above all, she was a deeply devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born June 11, 1938, in Madison County to the late Harold and Helen Houck. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles Richard "Dick" Brake, whom she married January 14, 1958, in Plumwood; her son, Larry (Cindy) Brake of Junction City, Kansas; her daughter, Teresa (Dave) Goins of Marysville; four grandchildren, Derek (Ashley) Brake, PhD, of Colombia, Missouri, Lauren (Rob) Heaton of Denver, Colorado, Kyle Goins of Marysville and Regan Goins of Round Rock, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Lizzy Brake; a sister, Nancy Thacker of Springfield; a sister-in-law, Barbara (John) Knedler of Forest; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The public may pay tribute at viewing hours 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Underwood Funeral Home where a funeral procession will form at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, and proceed to Union Township Cemetery in Milford Center for an 11 a.m. graveside service. Rev. Pamela Connolly will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milford Center United Methodist Church, 55 East State St., Milford Center, Ohio 43045 or to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road, Cream Ridge, New Jersey 08514, www.adoptahorse.org Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

