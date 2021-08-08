BRAINARD,



Thomas VanDoren



Thomas VanDoren Brainard, of Fairborn, passed away on



Monday, July 26, 2021, after a long illness. Thom as born in Okinawa, Japan, to James and Judith Brainard on May 6, 1968. He graduated from Fairborn High School in 1986 and was the Editor of the school newspaper, participated in Choir, National Honor



Society, Marching Band, Concert Band, Buckeye Boys State, wrestling and was the first ever recipient of the Christa McAuliffe Award which recognized students who displayed her same attributes of courage, integrity, leadership,



reliability and most of all, a sense of adventure. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and PR. He was the Business Editor of the Ohio State student newspaper, The Lantern and was also active in Residence and Dining Halls, serving as a Resident Advisor for 2 years. He participated in the Ohio State Chorus and was



inducted into the Mortar Board National Honor Society and Golden Key National Honor Society. He was also the Vice



President of the Public Relations Student Society of America. His sense of humor, graphic design and marketing skills were on display as he created educational posters, newsletters and other materials for the Residence Hall Advisory Council.



Thom's career reflected his technical and marketing skills at various companies, most notably Baesman Corporation where he worked for 17 years and Quest Software where he worked for 6 years in Marketing. When not spending time with his



beloved dogs (Nikki and Atti), he played volleyball,



participated in yoga, and enjoyed weekend camping trips with friends. Thom is preceded in death by his father, James L. Brainard. He is survived by his mother Judith V. Brainard of Fairborn/Beavercreek, his sisters, Susan Brainard of Bellbrook, OH, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Barnhouse and her partner Erik



Petersen of Dublin, OH, as well as nephews Andrew Walter and his wife Lauren of Columbus, OH, Alexander Walter of Dublin, OH, Danny Barnhouse of Dublin, OH, and Michael Brainard of Bellbrook, OH, as well as his sibling Jax Walter of Ashville, NC. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends for his wonderful sense of humor and the ability to be a friend to everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ohio State Greene County Scholarship Fund #602740 at 1770 Swindon Court, Fairborn, Ohio 45324, or 4pawsforability (www.4pawsforability.org) in Xenia, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church located at 1501 N. Broad St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Visitation will be held at the same location and will take place from 12N-1 pm the same day. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.

