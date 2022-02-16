Hamburger icon
Brahm, Paul

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BRAHM, Paul Peter

Age 72, of Union, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid golfer and animal lover. He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Lesli (Dierig) Brahm, step-daughter: Ashley Waldon, step-son: Aaron Johnson, grandchildren: Ryan, Nicholas, Liam, sister: Maggie (Bill) Petkewicz, brother: Victor (Michelle) Brahm, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his dog: Dash. He was preceded in death by his

parents: Heinz and Magdalena Brahm. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. To view the service for Paul and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

