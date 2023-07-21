Brahm, Jeffery A.



Jeffery A. Brahm, 66, of Kettering, passed away on July 17th, 2023. Jeff was born on March 25th, 1957 to George and Greta Brahm in Lima, Ohio. After Jeff graduated from Fairmont West in 1975, he continued his education at Hobart Welding School. In 1978, Jeff met his wife, Annie. Together, they had two children, Jacob and Samantha, and three granddaughters. In 2021, Jeff retired from JBK Manufacturing as a Certified Aircraft Welder after a 39-year career. He spent his time traveling, 4-wheeling, fishing, and gardening. He loved music, birds, and anything in nature. Jeff was a devoted husband, father, son, and friend to many. Jeff was predeceased in death by his father (George), brother (Steven), nephew (Jason), and niece (Gretchen Crooks). He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Annie, his son Jacob (Marjorie), his daughter Samantha (Amanda), his granddaughters (Bethel, Emery, and River), his mother Greta, his brothers Mike (Bev) and Tim, his sister Carla Savage (Bob), and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources at www.ohiodnr.gov. Services will be held at 2pm, Monday, July 24, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Friends may visit from 12pm until the time of service Monday. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com