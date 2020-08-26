X

BRAGG, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BRAGG, Sr., Robert J. Robert J. Bragg Sr., 83, of New Carlisle, formerly of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on December 1, 1936, in Savannah, the son of the late Albert and Deborah (Jaudon) Bragg. Mr. Bragg graduated from Clemson University and was an avid Tiger football fan his whole life. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting. Jaudon spent his career as an Engineer at WPAFB for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Johnnie (Brinson) Bragg of 59 years; children, Robert J. (Stephanie) Bragg, Jr., and Michelle (Bill) Lord; and three grandchildren, Marissa, Billy and Emily. Private services will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video my be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.