Bradshaw (Richards), Alverdia Ruth



Bradshaw, Alverdia Ruth (Richards), 83 years old, peacefully entered her eternal and heavenly home in the evening on Mother's Day May 14, 2023. Ruth was born in Miamisburg, Ohio on August 7, 1939. Daughter of Thomas and Hazel (Justice), she grew uo mostly in Miamisburg and spent a few years in Florida as well with 2 brothers (Vernon, David) & 3 sisters (Lillian, Betty, Joyce). Her parents & 3 siblings (Vernon, Lillian, Betty) preceded her in death.



Ruth remained in Miamisburg after graduating high school and began working and eventually retired from DESC (Defense Electronic Supply Center) performing administrative work. She married Jesse (Jack) Bradshaw on February 17, 1961. She was a wonderful mother, raising two children Jeffery Austin and Rodney Alan. After retirement they moved to Texas to escape the Ohio winters to enjoy year-round warm weather. Her husband of 48 years preceded her in death in 2009 and Ruth remained in Texas for the next 13 years. She loved aerobics, walking, talking, and playing cards with her friends. She went on 5 cruises and played the nickel slot machines occasionally. She always returned to Ohio in the summer for a two week visit with family and friends. After healing from the cancer surgery, she moved back to Ohio to Vienna Springs Health Campus for the remaining 13 months where she frequently took walks, enjoyed family outings and celebrations, played cards, and participated in many activities and especially loved arts and crafts.



Throughout this season, she never complained about being fully independent one day and waking up after surgery unable to speak and needing to move into a nursing home. She simply put faith in Jesus, pressed forward and made each day the best This continued until the last day.



Ruth has 6 grandchildren: Caitlyn (Tyler) Smith: Lebanon, Ohio; Nolan : Amelia OH; Makayla: Springboro, OH; Jacob: Arcanum, OH; Marcy; Dayton, OH; and Christie; TN preceded her in death.



She has 4 great-grandchildren in Lebanon, OH: Addison (9yrs), Felicity (7yrs), Jesse (5yrs), and Margaux (3yrs); 2 great-grandsons in Dayton, OH Ethan (17 yrs), Trenton (14 yrs) and 3 great-granddaughters (ages 3-6) in Tennessee.



A Celebration Visitation will be held at Newspring Church, 1150 S. Main St. Springboro, OH on Saturday June 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon p.m.. A service will follow from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Ruth's remains will be transferred later to the Veteran's Cemetery in Mission, TX at the site of her husband.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vienna Springs Nursing Home or to Hospice of Dayton.

