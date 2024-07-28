Bradley, Lora

Bradley (Gayheart), Lora



Lora Dean Bradley, age 89, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at her residence, with her daughter at her side. Lora was born on March 7, 1935 in Hindman, KY to the late Willie Gayheart and Nora Pridemore Gayheart. She retired as a school teacher from Middletown, OH. Lora loved her family dearly and her family loved, respected and appreciated her. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by one son, David Barry Bradley of Las Vegas, NV; one daughter, Kara Lynn Bradley of Somerset, KY; two grandchildren, Cory Bradley and Taylor Bradley, both of Charleston, SC; three sisters, Pearl Watts of Allen, KY, Dorothy Brown of Eustis, FL and Mary Alice "Pat" (Troy) Hall of Somerset, KY; her sister-in-law, Linda Gayheart of Emmalena, KY; and special friends, Francika and Sasha Redzepagic and their children, Anja and Ena of Middletown, OH. Along with her parents, Willie and Nora Gayheart, Lora was preceded in death by her husband, John Bradley whom she married on July 3, 1955 in Wise, VA and he passed away on March 18, 2004; two brothers, Clark "Teaberry" (Alene) Gayheart and Cordell (Linda) Gayheart; and one sister, Virginia (Jim) Staten; and two brothers-in-law, Don Brown and Leo Watts.



Visitation for Lora Bradley will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East 2nd St, Franklin, OH 45005. Her Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 on Tuesday, July 30th at Anderson Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Gregory officiating. Burial will be at the Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Alice Lloyd College in memory of Lora Bradley. Donations can be mailed to Alice Lloyd College, 100 Purpose Road, Pippa Passes, KY 41844.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com