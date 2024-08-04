Bradley, Ernest Lee
Ernest Lee Bradley, age 88, of Clayton, OH, departed this life Friday, July 26, 2024. Funeral service 12:00 pm Monday, August 5, 2024 at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. Dayton, OH. Visitation 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Family to receive friends 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral