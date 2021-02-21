BRADBURY,



Barbara Wilkinson



Age 90, passed away at Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio, on Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born to Herschel H. Wilkinson and Estelle Scheid Wilkinson on December 10, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents and grandsons, Jesse Stephen Hartley and



Daniel Ernest Shafer. Barbara is survived by her husband, Harry L. Bradbury; four children,



Debra (Stephen) Wright, Kathryn (Pete) Shafer, Carolyn (Dave) Capps, and David (Sue) Bradbury; five grandchildren, Becky (Alex) Sennet, Iris (Alex) Sunshine, Sam (Kelly) Wright, Wyatt Hartley, and Sarah (Blake) Skinner; three great-grandchildren, Dawson Sennet, Agatha and Otis Sunshine. Barbara attended Hamilton High School and Miami University where she earned a B.S. in Elementary Education, and was a member of the



Sigma Kappa sorority. She taught kindergarten in Dayton and later was a school aide in Kettering. Barbara and Harry met at Miami and later married and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary prior to her death. She was active with Fairmont Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon, Elder, Moderator of Women of Fairmont, Librarian, Sunday School teacher, and devotional leader of her Circle. She was also active with PEO Chapter BC. Enough cannot be said about her loving devotion to her family and she was so proud that three of her daughters and two granddaughters chose to be teachers.



In memory of Barbara, donations may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429. (937)299-3539. Service is private. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements.



