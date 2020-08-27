BRACY, Richard C. Richard C. Bracy, age 79, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Kettering Hospital, Kettering. He was born in Fulton, New York, on June 10, 1940, the son of Richard E. & Cynthia (Beadle) Bracy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #586, Tipp City, and was retired from Smiths Industry in Vandalia. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita (Matthews) Bracy; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Sibert of Kettering; granddaughters, Kristen Hopper of Tipp City and Brianna Hopper of Troy; great-grandson, Carter McKinney; brother, Lee (Diana) Bracy of Rochester, New York; sister, Anne (John) Rockdashil of Liverpool, New York and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Douglas Bracy and a niece, Sara Katheryn. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm 3:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

