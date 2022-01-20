Brackman, Frances

BRACKMAN (Koesters), Frances E.



Age 88 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was a longtime member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, served on the Parish Liturgical Committee and the Precious Blood Companions. Frances enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, sewing, cross stitching and quilting. She is survived by her children: Alvin (Jennifer) Brackman of MI, Edward (Loretta) Brackman of



Gahanna, Yvonne Fetters of Brookville, Lynn (Tim) Hester of Englewood, Steven (Monica) Brackman of Dayton, Brian



(Michelle) Brackman of Vandalia, 16 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, siblings: Rose (Verus) Muhlenkamp of IN, Charles (Johanna) Koesters of Coldwater, Ann Miller of IN, George (Shirley) Koesters of Coldwater, Mary (Don) Miller of St. Henry, sisters and brother-in-law: Annette (Dale) Sutter of Coldwater, Joann Brackman of Englewood, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Linus J. Brackman, parents: Clarence and Octavia (Meyer) Koesters and brothers: Joseph and Leo Koesters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave). Interment will follow the Mass at Fairview



Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) and on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com