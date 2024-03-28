Brabb, Barbara

Brabb (Dean), Barbara Jewel



Barbara Jewel Brabb, age 85 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Oakwood Village. She was born February 25, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Carley and Ethel (Brown) Dean. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Kimberly (Paul) Wheeler, beloved granddaughter, Natalie Wheeler, and sister, Donna Whitacre. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Lee Brabb Sr., brother, James Dean, sister, Jenny Adams, and beloved furry companions: Mutley and Jack. Throughout her life, Barb exemplified the true meaning of selflessness. She always prioritized her family above all else. Barb always placed their needs above her own, making countless sacrifices to ensure that her daughter had the opportunities she never had herself. Her unconditional love for her granddaughter Natalie shone brightly and illuminated the lives of those around her. Barb was known for her independence, strong work ethic, and relentless determination in everything she pursued. Her career as a dental receptionist for over 30 years working for Dr. Whitacre and Dr. Bowen was not just a job but a reflection of her dedication and passion for helping others. Barbara found joy in playing bingo during her leisure time at Oakwood Village. It was in these moments of shared laughter and camaraderie that she formed lasting bonds with others, creating memories that will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 1, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., also at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Burial to follow on Tuesday at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Barb's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





