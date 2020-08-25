BOYSEL, Laura Louise 94 formerly of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Daughter of Delmar and Laura Wilson Louise was born August 10, 1926. Louise fought a valiant battle against this awful COVID virus. Ultimately the virus wore down her tired body however she won the final battle, she is resting peacefully with our Lord and indeed has claimed victory. She has been reunited with loved ones especially with her husband Bus. Louise and Bus were married September 17,1942, in Covington, KY. She lived her life knowing that one day the Lord would call her home she was preparing for that day and was ready. After suffering a stroke May 6, 2017, she fought back and lived her remaining years enjoying her family and friends - gaining more friends at Oakwood Village. She was a part of the "Golden Girls Club". Those ladies were so funny and were filled with so much knowledge-it was a gift to sit and listen to their life stories. We thank those caregivers who were especially close to our mom. We are forever grateful for your love and comfort. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Laura Wilson. Her sisters, Pauline Oyer, Dorothy Swyers, Orpha Queen and son Woodrow E Jr. She leaves behind one sister: Mary (Bill) Litteral from South Charleston, OH, sons, Larry (Jane) Bluffton, SC, and Rick (Sharon), Jamestown, OH, and daughter Shelly(Dan) Davis, South Vienna, OH, daughter-in-law, Rebecca Boysel of South Charleston. Grandchildren, Andrea (Mark) Toops, Amy (Jim) Holland, Jim (Jaime) Boysel, Traci (Keith) Murrell, Brian (Adrian) Boysel, Michelle (Jason) Dutton, Jason Boysel, Lauren (Rob) Severs, Ryan Davis, Allison Davis. 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews. Louise was a stay at home mom for many years and in 1981, she started working at Miami View Elementary school as a lunch lady. She could serve up a mean lunch I was told!!! She loved being around those kids- she was extremely social- never knew a stranger. She had such a love for life and was a feisty one, even to the end. Her favorite pastimes of course were shopping at the Upper Valley Mall and eating fried chicken at KFC. I'm sure she knew every salesclerk by name at Macy's and Elder Beerman. And poor dad would endure this by sitting patiently on the bench waiting until her shopping spree was completed and this happened every Saturday! The world we presently live in has unfortunately prohibited us from visits and memories the last 6 months. However, we are so thankful that she was able to celebrate her 94th birthday with window visits with family. Louise was blessed because her youngest granddaughter works where she lived, and we take great comfort knowing that grandma always knew Allie was never far away. She knew she was loved and just because regulations prevented us from being with her at the end the Lord promises he would never forsake us. We lean on that promise. We prayed that upon her passing it would be peaceful, she would know how much she was loved and that she would be walking into the presence of her Lord. What a glorious day for her to be reunited with her family. We are deeply saddened, and she will be missed so much but our faith reassures us that we will be reunited again. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Louise will be Friday at 10:30AM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



