BOYLES, Linda D.



Linda D. Boyles, age 72 of Fairborn, passed away May 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. Linda was born October 9, 1949, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of the late



Bradford Smith and Bernice Leigh Simmons. She is survived by her husband, David Boyles; daughter, Carrie (Chris) Wooddell; grandson, Andrew Wooddell, sisters, Carol Wolfe, Barb (Gary) Wiseman, June (Jay) Nixon; brother, Gary Smith; and step-father, Arley



Simmons. Linda is preceded in death by her beloved son Scott, parents, sister, Delaine Riffle, brother Michael Smith, brothers-in-law Gerald Riffle and Gerald Wolfe. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Linda. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

