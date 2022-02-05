Hamburger icon
BOYKIN, Keisha

BOYKIN (White),

Keisha La'Kia

Age 46, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home to be with the LORD on January 26, 2022. Keisha is preceded in death by her grandparents Eugene and Mary Gist; parents Larry and

Diane Hargrove; beloved son Darren Cornelius Boykin Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories stepmother, Eloise Hargrove; sons, DeShawn Davis and

Darrell White Jr.; brothers, sisters, daughters, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of other relatives and close friends.

Services will be held Saturday February 5th, 2022 @ 2pm.

The Inspiration Church

2900 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, Ohio 45405

