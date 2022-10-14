BOYER, Jackie Eugene "Jack"



Jackie (Jack) Eugene Boyer of Springfield, OH, was born June 6, 1936, in Washington Courthouse, OH, and passed away on October 10, 2022, after a 5 month stay at Villa Springfield. Jack was a Navistar retiree and proudly served in the local 402 chapter of the United Auto Workers and the Independent Order of Oddfellows. A strong democrat to the end, he was an advocate for worker's rights. He was a craftsman who enjoyed woodworking, having built his own home. A man of many talents, he played piano, designed beautiful gardens, tended his prized bluebirds, fished, camped and cheered for his teams, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds. As a devoted family man, he selflessly helped his children and grandchildren through his sage advice and the occasional rescue. He will be remembered and celebrated for his big heart, hard work ethic and unflinching integrity. Jack was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Clarence and Ethel Boyer, daughters, Leslie Conley and Loretta Nall, son-in-law, Dan Witt, granddaughters, Terah Baldwin and Treva Christy and grandson, Carl Nall as well as four brothers and a sister. He is survived by the love of his life, Lorraine (Kendrick) Boyer, daughters Kim Walker, Tracy Jones, Lisa Witt, and Terry (Roger) Freeman and son James (Tammy) Nall, a multitude of beloved grandchildren, and, of course, his dog Maggie. Funeral services will be held at Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH, on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow on the same day at Elk Cemetery in McArthur, OH, at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

