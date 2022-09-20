BOYER, Donald Ray



11/15/1925 - 09/16/2022



Donald Ray Boyer, aged 96, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away September 16, 2022. A graduate of Chillicothe High School, he was an Army Air Force veteran of World War II. He maintained a lifelong interest in aviation and held a private pilot's license most of his life He also built model airplanes and flew them in competition. He began working for Mead Paper in 1945 at Chillicothe and later worked at their headquarters in Dayton until he retired. He was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church and Walnut Street United Methodist Church in Chillicothe, Ohio, his city of birth. He was preceded in death by his first wife Jane (Speakman) Boyer, his parents Charles E. and Grace M. Boyer, and his brother Derwin "Tuck" Boyer. He is survived by his wife Roberta A. (Shroyer) Boyer, his daughter Marcia (Boyer) Koverman and her husband John, and his son Clark. A Boyer and his wife Katie. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Patrick Boyer, Stephanie Boyer, and Leanne Boyer, and three great-grandchildren Rayanne, Jaylee, and Aleena. Also surviving are three stepchildren John Shroyer, Diane Bundy, and James Shroyer and their families. Graveside funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chillicothe with Reverend Lonnie Potts officiating.



