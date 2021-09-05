BOYER-BAILEY,



Deborah K.



Age 55, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Ocala, Florida.



Deborah was born July 22, 1966, to Bob and Joyce Sharp, both preceded in death, in



Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband and best friend, William B. Bailey;



Deborah's two sons, Nicholas (Angela) McNeely and their three children (grandchildren) Riley, Dash, and Dominic, and Zackery (Ondrea) McNeely and their two children (grandchildren) Tristan and Annie; sister, Ludie Boyer-Smith; and brother, Chip Wood.



Deborah was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Family meant the world to her. She attended



Stebbins High School in Dayton, Ohio, where she met her late husband and best friend, Michael McNeely, whom she married and had her two sons with. Deborah had many friends. She will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have her in their lives.



Per the family's request, services for family will remain private. Online condolences may be left to hiers-baxley.com.

