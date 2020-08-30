X

BOYD, Bertha

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

BOYD, Bertha Mae Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, 12:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W Third Street, Dayton OH 45417, Rev Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Facial mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.