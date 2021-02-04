BOWSHER, Mirza Ann



MIRZA ANN BOWSHER, born on August 2, 1932, in Clifton, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of Robert E. and



Janice F. (Fulton) Dixon. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Jean, Richard, and Betty and oldest son, James. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Gary Bowsher, Jack "Tony" (Debbie) Bowsher and Robert "Bobby" Bowsher; grandchildren, Stefanie, Misty, Weston, Jaclann, Brittany and Veronica; great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Sabrina, Victoria, and Colton. Special thank you to her long-term caregivers and friends, Tassie and Carla. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating.



Burial will follow at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. You may



