BOWSHER-LYONS,



Jodie Ann



Age 42, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born December 13, 1978, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Jack and Julianne (Garwood) Bowsher. She was a 1997 graduate of Northeastern High School where she also later worked in the special education department. Jodie was an animal lover and spent a number of years working at Neal Kennels caring for all kinds of animals. Survivors in addition to her mother, include her husband, Joseph Lyons; two children, Thomas Rhodes and Samantha Jane Rhodes; four siblings, Gary Bowsher, Jack & Debbie Bowsher, Bobby Bowsher and Todd & Alfie Bowsher; numerous nieces and nephews; her loving dog, Blaise and her dear cat, Cappy. She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, James and two faithful companions, Buckeye and Blue. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Arrangements by



CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

