X

BOWSER, Arthur

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BOWSER, Jr., Arthur Merle

Age 93, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arthur was born on January 1, 1928, in New Freedom, PA, to the late A. Merle Bowser, Sr. & Rena Edna (Hinkle) Bowser. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Naomi Ruth (Gamble) Bowser. Arthur is survived by his son, Mark S. Bowser, of Centerville, OH, and daughter, Deborah R. (Bowser) Bissett and her husband, Larry, of Kettering, OH; 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arthur pastored the Missionary Bible Church, Hanover, PA, Turbotville Bible Church, Turbotville, PA, and First Baptist Church, Bellefonte, PA, (20 years). Arthur was a Professor of history and Bible at the Baptist Bible College (Clarks Summit University), Clarks Summit, PA, (26 years). The family will receive friends on

Monday, February 1, 2021, from 3-4 pm at the Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 4 pm, with Pastor David Kisner

officiating. Arthur's body will be laid to rest at New Hope

Fissels United Church of Christ Cemetery, Glen Rock, PA.

Donations can be made in Arthur's memory to AWANA Verse-a-Thon by visiting www.whbc.org then clicking

"ONLINE GIVING". To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.