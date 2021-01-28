BOWSER, Jr., Arthur Merle



Age 93, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Arthur was born on January 1, 1928, in New Freedom, PA, to the late A. Merle Bowser, Sr. & Rena Edna (Hinkle) Bowser. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Naomi Ruth (Gamble) Bowser. Arthur is survived by his son, Mark S. Bowser, of Centerville, OH, and daughter, Deborah R. (Bowser) Bissett and her husband, Larry, of Kettering, OH; 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arthur pastored the Missionary Bible Church, Hanover, PA, Turbotville Bible Church, Turbotville, PA, and First Baptist Church, Bellefonte, PA, (20 years). Arthur was a Professor of history and Bible at the Baptist Bible College (Clarks Summit University), Clarks Summit, PA, (26 years). The family will receive friends on



Monday, February 1, 2021, from 3-4 pm at the Newcomer



Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 4 pm, with Pastor David Kisner



officiating. Arthur's body will be laid to rest at New Hope



Fissels United Church of Christ Cemetery, Glen Rock, PA.



Donations can be made in Arthur's memory to AWANA Verse-a-Thon by visiting www.whbc.org then clicking



"ONLINE GIVING". To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com