Bowman, Willie

Bowman Jr., Willie R. "Bill"



Liberty resident Willie "Bill" R. Bowman Jr., 87, passed away Friday, November 1, 2024, at Hospice of Hamilton with his children by his side. The ET Carson Masonic Lodge will conduct final rites at 4 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty with Bill's Celebration of Life officiated by Rob Clevenger to immediately follow. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 2 p.m., until the time of service. For more information or to send memories to the family please visit www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com